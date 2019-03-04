Cute! See who Prince Harry secretly took with him on his royal trip to Birmingham Harry is already an amazing puppy daddy!

Prince Harry visited Birmingham today on a solo royal visit - but it turns out the dad-to-be was not alone! While his heavily-pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was not able to tag along for the official outing, Harry sweetly brought someone else very close to him along for the ride - his dog! Social media video shows the black and white pup running around on the grass outside the helicopter the royal arrived in Birmingham on. And fans of the royal duo have gone into overdrive, pulling together other pictures of the royal dog, confirming a positive identification.

Prince Harry visits Birmingham solo ..... or so we thought!

Harry's trip on Monday included a visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he was introduced to a five-week-old baby, James Chalmers, and he certainly appeard to be excited about his impending arrival. On meeting little James, Harry leant in to tickle the baby on his back, but was made to jump after James started to cry. The newborn's dad, JJ, told Harry: "It’s your turn next." The royal responded with a huge smile.

During his engagement, Harry also paid a visit to the Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Would Research to find out more about the work they do. He dedicated a memorial to the British victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks, attending a ceremony at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham. The memorial was remembering those who were killed in both the Bardo Museum in Tunis on 18 March, and a beach resort hotel in Sousse on 26 June.

Prince Harry practiced his parenting skills with adorable baby boy James

Harry and Meghan are recently back from their 'babymoon' royal tour of Morocco. During their visit, the royal couple proved their popularity with both the young and old. They enjoyed spending time at a girls' secondary school in Asni Town in the Atlas Mountains, where Meghan impressed the students with her French language skills.

Harry and Meghan were a hit with children during their recent trip to Morocco

The weekend before, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York, hosted by her great friend Serena Williams. And royal fans are now convinced that the couple are expecting a baby girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds. The pictures were posted by baker Darcy Miller, who wrote on Instagram: "I was honored to help @serenawilliams with personalized sweets and details for Meghan Markle’s baby shower."

