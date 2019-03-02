These are the gorgeous custom jumpers Duchess Meghan gifted to her baby shower guests So. Beautiful.

The Duchess of Sussex certainly made sure her guests were well looked-after at her recent New York baby shower! We've seen sweet decorated biscuits and luxurious Away suitcases among the treats that Meghan's close friends enjoyed during the celebration, and now it's been revealed that the invitees also received a gorgeous embroidered jumper each. The beautiful sweaters came from ultra-cool ethical brand Lingua Franca, made in a navy blue wool and stitched with the words, 'Baby, baby, baby.' Aaaw.

Meghan held her baby shower at New York's Mark Hotel

The mega-chic jumpers are sustainably-sourced and made from fair trade luxury cashmere, hand-stitched by women in New York City – so we're not surprised Meghan is a fan of the brand. They're priced from $380 online and come embroidered with other powerful phrases including 'the future is female', 'nervertheless, she voted' and 'believe survivors'. There's childrenswear, too – perhaps a miniature jumper was also included?

A photograph of the sweet folded top was posted on the brand's official Instagram page, with the caption: "Any guesses whose baby shower we sent dozens of these to?" Royal reporter Elizabeth Holmes also added the post to her Story, writing cryptically, "Whispers: shh I'm not saying I knew but I'm not saying I didn't know."

And since the triple-repeated phrase and the blue colour of the garment prompted some speculation about the royal baby, Elizabeth later added: "This does not mean triplets nor does it mean a boy! Navy is a classic, gender neutral colour."

The gender speculation comes as Kensington Palace released a statement regarding a recent report about Harry and Meghan's royal baby, which claimed Meghan had said that she plans to raise her child as gender fluid. A palace spokesman said on Saturday: "This story is totally false."

It's unknown when Meghan will officially take her maternity leave, though she shows no sign of slowing down as yet, continuing to attend official engagements and overseas visits. Harry and Meghan are expected to make the move to Windsor imminently, as they relocate from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage to settle into their new family home and prepare for their new arrival. We want to see her wearing that gorgeous jumper post-baby!