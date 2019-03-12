Kate Middleton reveals where she hopes to take Prince George for special outing This would be lovely

The Duchess of Cambridge is a doting mum to three young children, and they are always on her mind when she undertakes public engagements. And on Tuesday night, Kate was so inspired by her night out at the National Portrait Gallery gala, that she is now considering taking her oldest son, Prince George there. Forum member Savanna Achampong, 19, recalled her conversation with the royal. "She said she was thinking of bringing George here. She said that maybe she could speak to us so we could recommend what paintings they should come and see. She was really genuine and down to earth, really nice."

Kate hopes to take Prince George to see some art

Kate looked stunning as she attended the star-studded night out in London, dressed in an Alexander McQueen gown that had been reworked from her 2017 BAFTA appearance. The Duchess was joined by Princess Beatrice, who took along her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, marking their debut public appearance. David and Victoria Beckham, Liam Payne and Kate Moss were also among the attendees.

The Duchess stepped out on Tuesday to the gallery's gala

Kate has been Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and previously attended the gallery's gala in 2014 and 2017. The Duchess has since seen her own portrait grace the walls at the gallery, after her shoot for Vogue's centenary celebrations was displayed as part of the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition. Kate has always had a passion for art, and even studied History of Art at university.

It is no surprise that Kate wants to take George to see some artwork. The Duchess has been encouraging all her children to get creative with arts and crafts at the family home. George in particular sounds like he is keen, and was recently inspired to draw with charcoal found in a fireplace at home. During a recent engagement at a primary school, Kate said that her five-year-old had told her: "Mummy I'm going to draw a picture," adding: "That's what's so nice you can do it from all around you."

The Duchess also spoke out about her love of arts and crafts with her children back in December. The royal had paid a festive visit to homeless charity The Passage in London, where she and Prince William joined a group of children during a craft session. During the afternoon, they helped the children make some beaded bracelets, and Kate revealed that it was something that Charlotte also enjoyed. She told the youngsters: "Charlotte would love making these." William, meanwhile, laughed at his lack of artistic skills as he helped to make a welcome sign for the charity's upcoming Christmas party. Cutting out the letter E, William said: "My son knows I'm useless at this. Catherine is the artsy one."

