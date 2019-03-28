Kate Middleton's fun day out as Princess Charlotte starts Easter holiday It's a special few weeks ahead for the Cambridges

The Duchess of Cambridge will step out on Thursday morning to visit the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park. During the engagement, which is guaranteed to be a fun one, the mother-of-three will learn more about the organisation's new pilot to bring Scouting to younger children. The visit to Gilwell Park will also celebrate the site's 100th anniversary year.

During Thursday engagement, the Duchess joined a number of sessions with young children currently taking part in the pilot scheme, including activities to improve communication and teamwork, such as boat building and balloon rocket assembling. We're sure she found lots of inspiration on things to do with the children during their time out.

It has been a quiet week for the Duchess, who has slowed down her public duties ahead of her children starting their Easter break. Princess Charlotte broke up from school on Wednesday, while Prince George is ready to break up on Friday. Both royal children aren't due back until Wednesday 24 April, so they will have plenty of time to play with their baby brother Prince Louis during their special time off.

Although it is not known how the Cambridges will spend the holidays, it is likely that they will all head to their country house in Sandringham, Anmer Hall. The royals regularly stay on the Queen's Estate during the children's school holidays, where they can escape the hustle and bustle of London and enjoy more low-key outings. With springtime just around the corner - it seems the ideal place to enjoy a break.

