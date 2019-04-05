The Queen's RARE comments about her great-grandchildren: from Prince George to Mia Tindall She is set to become a great-grandma for the eighth time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting to welcome their first baby into the world, which means that the Queen will become a great-grandma for the eighth time. Her Majesty already has seven beautiful grandchildren: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Lena Elizabeth Tindall. Also a mum-of-four and grandma to eight children - the 92-year-old monarch is no-doubt super excited for the new addition to her big family. While we all impatiently wait to say HELLO! to Harry and Meghan's baby, let's take a look at the rare times the Queen has opened up about being a great-grandma to the youngest royals.

Prince George

The Queen opened up about Prince William and Kate Middleton's first child, Prince George, in her Christmas speech in 2013. She said: "Here at home my own family is a little larger this Christmas. As so many of you will know, the arrival of a baby gives everyone the chance to contemplate the future with renewed happiness and hope." Talking about parenthood, she added: "For the new parents, life will never be quite the same again."

Princess Charlotte

Kate gave birth to her first daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015, and she recently revealed the Queen's delight over her having a girl. Speaking in an interview for the Our Queen at Ninety documentary, Kate said: "It's very special having a new little girl…I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister. The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here."

George and Charlotte

While chatting with a young girl at Sandringham house last year, the Queen asked if she "looked after" her little sister. The girl's mum responded, saying: "It's the other way around." The Queen then revealed: "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

Prince Louis

Little Prince Louis arrived just last year, which was one of the biggest years for the royals in recent times. Meghan Markle also announced her pregnancy just a few months later, which led the Queen to admit she is "well-occupied" as a grandmother. In her Christmas speech, she said: "Closer to home, it’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied." She also proudly placed a portrait of Louis on her desk while she made the speech.

Mia Tindall

Mike Tindall revealed why his daughter Mia Tindall posed while, hilariously, holding her grandma's handbag in her 90th birthday portrait in 2016. Talking on Good Morning Britain, he explained how the Queen managed to get mischievous Mia to behave on the photoshoot, saying: "She was being a bit naughty. The Queen got it quite right when she told her, 'Just hold the handbag now,' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo of her."

All her great-grandchildren at Christmas

The Queen opened up about decorating the Christmas tree with her great-grandchildren in a revealing documentary last year. Chatting about the decorations, she said: "The children love knocking those off. Well my great-grandchildren do, anyway they enjoy themselves. And the great thing is to make them decorate it and they're a bit more careful."

