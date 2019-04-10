Kate Middleton sends heartwarming letter to group of fans in Blackpool This is lovely!

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a very sweet letter to the 177 AirCadets based in Blackpool following her visit to the town in March. The message, which was written on behalf of Prince William and Kate by the Duke's assistant private secretary Zoe Ware, was posted on the young cadets' official Twitter and Facebook pages. "This was good to receive in the post today #Team177," the caption read.

In the letter, William and Kate, who is the Honorary Air Commandment of the Royal Air Force Cadets, expressed their thanks for the "warm welcome" they received at Blackpool Airport last month. The cadets had flown into the airport especially to meet the royals, despite the blustery weather.

William's assistant private secretary wrote the letter on behalf of the royals

"Their Royal Highnesses were delighted to have the opportunity to visit Blackpool and were overwhelmed by the warm welcome they received, despite the weather," the letter read. "The Duke and Duchess were touched by the 177 (Blackpool Airport Squadron) Air Cadets shield they were given and were incredibly grateful for the kind thought. This letter comes with Their Royal Highnesses warmest thanks and very best wishes." The letter was signed: "All the very best, Zoe Ware."

William and Kate paid an official visit to Blackpool in early March where they carried out a string of engagements, including touring the iconic Blackpool Tower, meeting locals on the promenade and stopping by Revoe Park, a recently revamped community garden and park that was previously a known location for drug use.

The Cambridges are enjoying some downtime as they spend the Easter holidays with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The elder children have a month off school and aren't due back for another two weeks; they've been spending the holidays in their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. William is due to travel to New Zealand this month to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings, although it's thought he won't miss his son Louis' first birthday on 23 April.

