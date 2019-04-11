Mike Tindall reveals whether he thinks Prince Harry will make a good dad Mike recently welcomed a baby girl, Lena, with Harry's cousin Zara Tindall!

Mike Tindall has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcoming their first child together, and revealed that he thinks his cousin-in-law will make "great parents". Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the dad-of-two confirmed that Harry was the godfather to his baby daughter, Lena, and that he is "good around kids".

Mike said: "He's a very busy man but he'll be a great parent, he's always been good around the kids whenever they get together so looking forward to it. Hopefully it'll all go well." The former rugby captain is good friends with Harry, and previously joked about his wedding back in May 2018. Speaking on Magic Breakfast, the sportsman said: "When I saw they were getting married, I did text Prince Harry and said, 'I've written my speech, I'm ready,' and he said, 'Sorry mate that job's full but I do need someone to show people where to park their cars.'"

Loading the player...

READ: Mike Tindall just revealed Kate Middleton's exercise secret

He added: "That I thought was a little bit harsh! I was a little bit disappointed. I just hope it's an amazing day for them. I hope they get the day that they want and that's all you can sort of wish for." During his visit to Good Morning Britain, Mike also opened up about his dad Phillip's health, who is suffering from Parkinson's disease. He said: "He had this tremor for a couple of yeas before that and being a typical bloke didn't address the issue early enough... He was good for a long period of time and then sort of been in the last year - and the last five years - you've seen it catch up on him... It's deteriorated. He had a really bad year last year. He was sitting at 12 stone and over 12 months... he went down to eight stone one. All that strength's taken out of him."

READ: Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Mia enjoys day out with cousins Savannah and Isla - all the photos