Prince William and Kate Middleton to return to royal duties following extended Easter break The Cambridges have been enjoying a staycation this month

They're in the full swing of the holidays now, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing to return to work next week. The palace have not yet announced when William and Kate's first engagements post-Easter will take place, but they're likely to happen next week when the family return to London. William is also due to travel to New Zealand on behalf of the Queen in late April, to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The Cambridges have been spending the long Easter break in their country home in Norfolk, where they were recently spotted attending the Burnham horse trials. Their staycation is coming to an end though as Prince George and Princess Charlotte go back to school and nursery on Tuesday 23 April. The family have enjoyed almost a month off school and off work, with Kate's last official engagement taking place on 28 March. Kate visited the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park in Essex.

The Cambridges, pictured last year, have been enjoying a staycation

William, meanwhile, attended the premiere of David Attenborough's Our Planet on 4 April alongside Prince Charles and Prince Harry. The Duke was spotted flying to Kensington Palace via helicopter, having most likely travelled from Norfolk. William also spent three weeks at the end of March quietly working on a top-secret assignment. He spent time with each of the three branches of the UK's Intelligence Services – MI5, MI6 and GCHQ – working full-time alongside operatives and agents to get an understanding for their crucial roles.

A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duke cares hugely about the communities that protect us and has done a lot with first responders and the military. But this is an area that doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. The Duke is also very interested in their work itself and as a future King he will be briefed on it, so he wanted to spend time alongside the operatives themselves, not just the agency chiefs."

George and Charlotte are going back to school and nursery next week

Over the weekend, William and his family were able to enjoy some downtime with their royal cousins in Windsor. The Cambridges were spotted on a fun day out with Zara and Mike Tindall, and their children Mia and baby Lena. Photos showed Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, while William had goddaughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders. Mike, meanwhile, balanced Prince George and his toy sword on his shoulders.

