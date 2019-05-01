Oprah Winfrey reveals what she really thinks about Meghan Markle's private birthing plans Baby Sussex is due any day!

Oprah Winfrey has revealed she is "so proud" of the Duchess of Sussex's decision to keep the birth of her first child baby private. Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan announced via Buckingham Palace that they have taken "a personal decision" to keep details about the arrangements for the birth private. Of the surprising movie, chat show host Oprah told Entertainment Tonight: "Oh my God! I'm so proud of her decisions. To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I'm going to do it a different way when it's been done that way for a thousand years? I'm just so proud of her."

The 65-year-old confessed she was impressed by Meghan's boldness to "stand [up for] what works for her and Harry". She added: "I think it does a lot for all the women who are trying to keep up [with the pressure put on new moms]." Of Meghan's decision to pose for pictures a few days after the birth, Oprah said: "Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you've had a baby? So I think for her and him - I'm sure it was a mutual decision for the two of them. I think it's a great thing."

The royal couple's decision comes amid growing speculation that they are planning a home birth at their newly-renovated house Frogmore Cottage, which is based in Windsor's Home Park and close to the Queen's Windsor Castle property. If she does decide on a home birth, Meghan, 37, would be following in the footsteps of Her Majesty, who had all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

The statement on the baby update read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

