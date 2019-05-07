Kate Middleton talks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby name Baby Sussex's name will soon be revealed!

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about her new nephew, Prince Harry and Meghan's son, revealing that she can't wait to find out his name. Kate was visiting the Cutty Sark in London where she and Prince William were launching The King's Cup regatta when the mum-of-three admitted: "As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be, so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best. These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

Kate also said: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air."

William and Kate talk about the new royal baby

Prince William was asked by reporters how he was feeling. "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down," he said, before joking: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

On whether he had any pearls of wisdom for his younger brother as a father-of-three, William laughed and remarked: "Plenty of advice, plenty of advice, but no I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."

"These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round," Kate said

Bookmakers have revealed the current favourites for what the new royal baby may be called. Alexander, James and Arthur – which were all popular throughout the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy – remain the frontrunners, while bookies have also seen a late surge in the name Spencer. The latter would be a sweet tribute to Princess Diana's maiden name and is also popular in Meghan's native US.

As for the royal baby's title, it's likely that Harry and Meghan's son will be known as the Earl of Dumbarton – the title that Harry was granted by his grandmother the Queen on the morning of his wedding last year. As the son of a Duke, the royal baby is entitled to use one of Harry's lesser titles as a courtesy title. He will also one day inherit the title, the Duke of Sussex, from Harry.

