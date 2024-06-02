Meghan Markle throws Prince Archie up in the air in sweet home video

The Duchess of Sussex recently opened up about her bond with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during her visit to Nigeria. And that close connection was evident when she shared a sweet home video of herself throwing her son – then a little baby – up in the air.

The sweet clip was aired during the final episode of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as they talked about leaving the royal family for a life in Montecito, California. The heartwarming footage showed a bubbly Archie, now aged five, giggling as his mother played with him. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Archie are very cute in this home clip

During their recent tour of Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared rare details about their two children. Speaking at a Women in Leadership event she was co-hosting with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, former actress Meghan gushed about being a mother.

"I love being a mum," she shared. On balancing motherhood with a career, Meghan reflected on a previous conversation with her mentor Bonnie Hammer. "I remember having the good fortune at the time that [Hammer] invited me to have breakfast, and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world," she said.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet

"And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you'll never find the balance.' And this was before I was married, this was before I had children, this is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist."

She added: "It struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, 'Well how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and says that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?'

© KOLA SULAIMON Prince Harry and Meghan recently gushed about their kids in Nigeria

"What I think that means now is that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift. And so being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children."

It's a big week for Prince Harry and Meghan as they will be marking their daughter Lilibet's third birthday on 4 June, and they will no doubt pull out all the stops for the celebration.

© Netflix Meghan holding baby Lilibet at Montecito mansion

The young family live in Montecito, California, and we imagine they will throw a fun party for little Lilibet in their stunning mansion.

Lilibet's birthday comes days ahead of the Duke of Westminster's wedding. Hugh is close with both Prince William and Prince Harry, and is godfather to Prince George and Prince Archie.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate Lilibet's birthday on 4 June

However, it is believed only the Prince of Wales will be in attendance, acting as an usher at the wedding.

The Grosvenor family have been among the guests at many a royal gathering, including William and Kate's wedding in 2011, and Harry and Meghan's nuptials in 2018. He also attended Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace after being named as one of his godparents.