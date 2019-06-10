Sarah Ferguson sweetly acknowledges Prince Philip's birthday Happy birthday to the Duke of Edinburgh!

On Monday, Prince Philip celebrated his 98th birthday, and many of his family members marked his special day on their respective social media accounts. These included his son Prince Andrew, who posted a lovely picture of his dad riding a horse carriage in his royal colonel uniform – something that Andrew has taken on in the past year. In the caption, he wrote: "Wishing the Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 98th birthday!" The post was liked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official account, Kensington Palace, along with Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson – who sweetly acknowledged her former father-in-law's special day.

Sarah Ferguson acknowledged Prince Philip's birthday

Sarah and Andrew's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie also paid tribute to Prince Philip on his birthday. The royal shared a series of never-before-seen family images of herself and her grandfather, which were taken at various stages of her childhood. In the caption, Eugenie wrote: "Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now.." The post was again liked by Sarah, among many of Eugenie's other followers.

Sarah and Prince Andrew with their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Over the past year, Sarah has been seen out more with Andrew and her daughters, leading to fans urging the former couple to get back together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained great friends, and even live together in The Lodge in Windsor. Sarah delighted royal fans in May when she arrived with Andrew and their oldest daughter Princess Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding. While Sarah has attended other royal weddings in recent years, this was the first that she had travelled with her family. Andrew also stood in for Sarah at a recent charity event for the Children's Air Ambulance. When Sarah had a last minute diary change, Andrew went along in her place and gave the speech she had prepared.

Sarah has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

