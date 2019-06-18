Meghan Markle reveals special touches that made wedding to Prince Harry feel 'intimate' The couple married on 19 May 2018

The Duchess of Sussex has given a rare insight into her wedding to the Duke of Sussex. The royal couple, who wed on 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, had around 600 guests witness their nuptials – but Meghan has now revealed that she added plenty of personal touches to help the ceremony feel more "intimate".

The new details of their spectacular wedding day have come to light thanks to 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' exhibit, which features the couple's wedding attire, which is now open at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland after previously going on display at Windsor Castle. Meghan and Harry, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland, opted to personally record the exhibition's audio guide to give guests their own account of their special day, according to People.

There were over 600 guests

Speaking of the personal touches she used on the big day, Meghan says on the recording: "A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day. We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate." Harry also explained his reasons behind his choice to wear the uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals). He said: "I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It's one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."

The exhibit has now moved to Scotland

MORE: Kate Middleton enjoys a day at the races at Royal Ascot – see the best photos

Alongside Harry's outfit and Meghan's bespoke Givenchy wedding gown and diamond and platinum bandeau tiara lent to her by the Queen, visitors of the exhibit will also get to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte's pageboy and bridesmaid ensembles. Prince George wore an exact replica of Harry’s uniform, but had his initials, "GC" for George Cambridge, embroidered in gold thread on the epaulettes, something which Meghan reveals on the audio guide was Harry’s idea, adding that it is "such a beautiful keepsake for them."

Didn't they look adorable!

MORE: Princess Eugenie welcomes sister-in-law to the family as Jack Brooksbank's brother ties the knot

Princess Charlotte also had a lovely personal touch added to her ivory dress, also designed by Givenchy, and Aquazurra shoes – her initials and the wedding date are embroidered on the soles. "We had ten bridesmaids and pageboys under the age of seven, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving, but they did it!" Harry added on the recording, while Meghan agreed: "It was a miracle!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.