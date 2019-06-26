Kate Middleton's Chelsea Flower Show garden gets a new home - and you can visit! We can't wait!

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted gardeners across the globe by unveiling her Chelsea Flower Show garden, which she co-designed, in May. Guests descended on London's Chelsea to catch a glimpse of the masterpiece, titled RHS Back To Nature Garden, over a one-week period. And from next week, royal watchers will get the chance to see the garden again at its new location at RHS Hampton Court in Surrey before moving to RHS Garden Wisley later in the year.

The official Twitter page of The Royal Horticultural Society confirmed the news on Wednesday, tweeting: "We're very excited for you to see the RHS Back to Nature Garden at #RHSHampton next week! The garden, co-designed by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and @davies_white, is inspired by the original #RHSChelsea garden and features new elements. @KensingtonRoyal."

READ: Why Kate Middleton's garden didn't win an award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The magical woodland setting, which Kate co-created with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, features a stream, a fun tree house, a swing seat and a campfire as well as a rustic den similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the grounds of Anmer Hall.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and royal family visit Chelsea Flower Show on first day

Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don, Kate explained she hopes her work on the garden will inspire families to get in touch with nature. "There's an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five," she shared. "And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think that it’s so important that all of us, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.