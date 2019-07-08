A golden era for the royal family - have your say Vote below!

As they stood proudly on the Buckingham Palace balcony at this year's Trooping the Colour, the royals looked like one big, happy family as they came together to mark Her Majesty's birthday. And no wonder; it seems to be a golden age for the royal family, with recent events – including three royal weddings, the birth and christening of Archie Mountbatten Windsor, the 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales' investiture and the huge success of President Trump's visit to the UK – meaning there is plenty to celebrate, with our monarchy in the spotlight like never before.

And there's more to come. With the Duchess of Sussex currently on maternity leave, and last seen at Archie's christening, royal watchers are now looking forward to Meghan and Harry's African adventure with Archie. The couple will take their son with them when they tour South Africa, Malawi, Angola and Botswana later this year, meaning he will be the youngest member of the family to ever go on a royal tour. And the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's own Autumn tour to Pakistan, a much-anticipated royal first for 13 years, is sure to be a highlight, too.

Now, we want to hear what you, our readers, think of the royal family. Here, we ask you 11 burning questions about everything from William and Harry balancing their duties with fatherhood and the job Charles is doing as heir apparent, to the family's popularity and their image of the world stage.