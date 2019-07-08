New detail about baby Archie Harrison's christening revealed The private service took place on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for a private ceremony for the christening of their baby boy Archie on Saturday. But the palace has since confirmed a new detail about the intimate service – the timings of the day. According to the Court Circular, the baptism took place at 11 o'clock in the morning at Windsor Castle's Private Chapel.

HELLO! first revealed the time on Saturday after the official christening portraits were released. In the photo taken in the Green Drawing Room, the clock in the background gave a big clue about the morning's proceedings. The time read 11:55am, which strongly suggested that Archie was christened at around 11 o'clock.

The clock revealed that Archie was christened at around 11am

The Court Circular was established by King George III in around 1803 in order to provide the general public with daily updates on the engagements of the British royal family. Frustrated at the inaccurate reporting of royal events in national newspapers, George III created the role of a "Court Newsman" whose job was to supply daily newspapers with accurate information on royal movements – this became known as the Court Circular.

This was the first time Archie has appeared in the Court Circular. His birth on 6 May was not recorded, unlike the arrivals of his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The palace released two adorable portraits

Saturday's christening followed royal tradition, with Archie dressed in the same replica Honiton gown previously worn by his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were not in attendance on Saturday. The replica gown was created to replace the original robe commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her daughter, Princess Victoria, in 1841.

Having been worn by 62 royal babies over 163 years, the original gown was deemed too fragile to use in 2004, and the Queen commissioned a copy, which has been used by the royal family ever since.

New mum Meghan looked radiant in a gorgeous white Christian Dior dress and matching hat. Wearing her trademark raven hair in her signature slicked-back bun, the royal beauty also sported a flawless face of immaculate, natural-toned makeup. Harry, 34, looked as suave as ever, wearing a tailored suit.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were all pictured in the family photo alongside Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who flew over from Los Angeles for the event. Fewer than 25 people were invited to the intimate christening, including Archie's godparents, whose identities have not been revealed by the palace.

