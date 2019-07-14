Meghan Markle receives special personal message after her Wimbledon appearance The Duchess of Sussex joined the Duchess of Cambridge to watch the women's finals on Saturday

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping a low profile since the arrival of baby Archie, but on Saturday she made a second appearance at Wimbledon to watch the women's finals alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and her younger sister Pippa Middleton. The royal was all smiles as she sat in the Royal Box to watch her friend Serena Williams compete against Simona Halep, and photos from her outing were later posted on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account. The post went down a treat with royal fans, as well as Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney, who sent her a lovely message via the social media site. "Looking beautiful," she wrote in the comments section.

Meghan Markle's best friend sent a sweet message on her Instagram account

Meghan used to have her own Instagram account and a blog, The Tig, but shut them down when she began dating Harry. The mother-of-one now uses her new royal account to post photos from events, as well as using it to highlight causes that are close to both her and Prince Harry's hearts. The couple decided to follow only selected charities from different causes over the next few months to help give them a platform. This month they are supporting charities and activists who are working towards environmental change.

Meghan and Kate Middleton looked like they were having a wonderful time in the Royal Box

It is thought that many of Meghan's friends have come to visit her and baby Archie at their new home in Windsor, including Jessica and her daughter Ivy - who is also the royal's goddaughter. The duo were pictured at the airport in London shortly after Archie's arrival, and Jessica even shared a photo of her daughter looking at toys inside Daniel's department store, which is in the centre of Windsor and close to Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan and Jessica have been good friends for many years

Meghan made her first public outing with baby Archie on Wednesday to go and support Harry during a charity polo match he was participating in with William. The Duchess was pictured protectively holding her newborn and planting kisses on his forehead as she carried him from the car. Meghan and Archie were also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In one photo, Louis was sweetly captured blowing a kiss towards Archie and Meghan.

The Duchess has kept Archie out of the spotlight since his birth in April, but last Saturday two new photos of the little boy were released from his christening. These were a candid black-and-white snapshot of Archie with his parents, and another family photo, which included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate. Meghan has also paid tribute to her son on many occasions, including choosing to wear a necklace to Wimbledon with the letter 'A' for Archie.

