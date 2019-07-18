Sarah Ferguson thanks fans as she announces very exciting news What an achievement!

Sarah, Duchess of York has a lot to celebrate and a lot to be thankful for after her charity Street Child raised a staggering amount of money. The Duchess, who is founder patron of Street Child, revealed that the charity's Count Me In appeal has pulled in £1.4m, which, after being matched by the UK government, has totalled £2.8m.

Taking to Instagram to share her pride and gratitude, Sarah posted a throwback photo from her trip to Sierra Leone, just one of the countries that the charity works in to help children gain access to education. The appeal will use the funds to buy school uniforms, train teachers and build classrooms for disadvantaged youngsters in ten countries.

Street Child's Count Me In appeal has raised £2.8m

"So happy to announce that your support for the @streetchilduk Count Me In campaign helped raise the fantastic total of £1.4M which the UK Government is matching thanks to UK Aid Match, making a grand total of £2.8M! The amazing team @streetchilduk will be able to help thousands more children go to school and learn," Sarah wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who supported the appeal and who continues to support Street Child's work. During the appeal I visited schools supported by Street Child in Sierra Leone and met children whose lives are being transformed by having access to education. It means so much @dfid_uk #countmein #ukgov #streetchild."

Sarah is founder patron of the children's charity

Sarah, 59, supports various charities but is particularly passionate about giving children the best start possible. Her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are global ambassadors for Street Child. She launched Street Child's Count Me In campaign last year and celebrated the charity's tenth anniversary with a glittering gala dinner at Kensington Palace in November 2018. Sarah was joined by her younger daughter Princess Eugenie and her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank.

