The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward take children Lady Louise and James to the zoo This looks like a fun day out!

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward have been making the most of the summer holidays while their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn are off school. And on Tuesday, the royals took them on a day trip to Bristol Zoo. It look like they had a wonderful time too, and were dressed up for the occasion – with Edward and James wearing smart suits, while Sophie and Louise wore pretty summer dresses. Edward is Patron of Bristol Zoological Society – a conservation and education charity, which runs and operates Bristol Zoo Gardens and the Wild Place Project.

The Countess of Wessex with Lady Louise and James at Bristol Zoo

The royal's visit to the zoo follows just a month after they were all seen out together at the Trooping the Colour in June. The family rode in a carriage together, and waved to the crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. While Louise in particular has been seen out more and more at public events over the past few years, Sophie and Edward have worked hard to keep their children out of the spotlight during their childhood. Sophie previously explained why this was so important to them. She said: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

It looked like they were having a great time!

As well as royal events, Louise and Sophie were last year spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing, as a special birthday present for Louise. Shortly afterwards, show's presenter Tess Daly spoke to HELLO! about the special royal visit. Tess said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

