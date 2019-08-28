Kate Middleton preparing for big milestone she was forced to miss with Prince George It's an emotional time!

The summer holidays are almost over which can only mean one thing – it's back to school time for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate's daughter is joining her older brother George at 'big school' next week, starting Reception at Thomas's Battersea. And while Kate was too poorly to bring George to his first day of school back in September 2017, there's no way the Duchess will miss the milestone this time around with her second child.

Kate is expected to do the school run with George and Charlotte on Thursday 5 September, and to mark the family occasion, Kensington Palace will almost certainly release a couple of official portraits of Charlotte in her school uniform, just like they did with George two years ago.

William dropped off George on his first day of school in September 2017

The Duchess sadly couldn't do the drop off on George's first day as she was pregnant with Prince Louis and suffering from severe morning sickness. A palace spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

While Kate stayed at home and rested at Kensington Palace, William and George made their way to Thomas's Battersea. The future King, who was four at the time, looked a little timid as he arrived at the south London school, wearing his uniform of shorts, a light blue polo shirt and a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem. A few weeks into the school term, William revealed that his son was enjoying school, but hadn't quite realised he had to go every weekday!

Kate is expected to drop off George and Charlotte on their first day of school next week

The royals have always endeavoured to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, which means doing the school run as often as they can. The Daily Mail previously revealed that Kate dropped off George at school just one day after giving birth to Prince Louis in April 2018.

One parent noted: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" The report went on to say that William once turned up unannounced to a 'get to know you' coffee morning, dressed down in chinos, a jumper and wearing his glasses.

