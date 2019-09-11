Royal news: Queen Letizia takes her daughters back to school in Madrid Queen Letizia has been seen taking her daughters back to school

Queen Letizia has been photographed taking her two daughters back to school which means that summer is officially over! Letizia shares Leonor, 13, and Sofia, 12, with her husband King Felipe VI of Spain. The two young princesses attend Santa Maria de los Rosales school in Madrid, and were seen being ushered into the school's building in their smart uniforms by their royal mum. Whilst the two youngsters looked smart in their school uniforms, mum Letizia, 46, nailed mum-chic for the occasion, decked out in an oversized grey tartan blazer, skinny jeggings and casual black trainers.

Queen Letizia returned to work herself earlier in September after a long summer with her family. Stepping out at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid last Tuesday alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the 46-year-old looked the epitome of chic in a beautiful navy dress and matching suede slingback pointed heels. How's that for a back to work uniform? Queen Letizia is one of the very best dressed royals – and she's even been known to don recycled looks!

Queen Letizia and her daughters on the school run

On Thursday, the royal wore a Carolina Herrera pastel blue knee-length skirt with box pleats and emblazoned with floral print. This isn't the first time the royal has chosen to wear the beautiful flower fil coupe party skirt from the designers Pre-Fall 2015 collection, she was also spotted in it in 2015 and 2017, in Paris and London respectively – we could all take a leaf out of her book!

MORE: Queen Letizia recycles stunning Carolina Herrera skirt at disability forum in Madrid

The royals were all smiles on the first day of school

MORE: Queen Letizia returns to work in stunning navy wrap dress in Madrid

On this occasion, she paired the skirt with a royal blue silk blouse with rolled sleeves and a matching blue belt – which she also wore in Paris four years ago – and a matching pair of suede slingback pointed stilettos. She added a blue leather clutch bag and a pair of dangling earrings decorated with blue and yellow gemstones for good measure. Now *that's* a look.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.