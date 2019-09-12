The sweet reason Meghan Markle rushed back to see baby Archie Meghan is such a doting mum!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Thursday for her first official engagement following the arrival of her baby Archie in May, where she launched her new capsule collection with SmartWorks - the charity she is patron of. And her son wasn't far away from her thoughts during the afternoon. The doting mum sweetly left her engagement promptly at 3pm so that she could return to Archie and feed him. She was heard chatting to a group of women who had been helped back into employment by SmartWorks: "I've got to get back to the baby, it's feed time."

As ever, Meghan looked flawless as she attended the engagement, which was held at John Lewis in central London. The royal wore a white shirt by Misha Nonoo, a tan belt by Ralph Lauren, black trousers by Jigsaw and a pair of tan Manolo Blahnik shoes. Meghan's collection - known as the Smart Set - is made up of work wear essentials, and has brought together leading British brands and fashion designers including Jigsaw, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer.

Since becoming a mum, Meghan has only been seen on a number of occasions. She has been spending as much quality time as possible with her son, while settling into her new home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, where she and Prince Harry moved just before Archie's arrival. Both Meghan and Harry are fiercely protective of their young son and want him to enjoy a private life in his young years away from the spotlight. While royal fans haven't seen many photos of him, they did catch a glimpse of the tot on his christening day in July. Later that month, he was also seen in Meghan's arms at a charity polo match that Harry and Prince William were taking part in.

At the end of the month, Archie will be embarking on his first royal tour with his parents in South Africa. At the beginning of the month, Harry shared a personal message on the couple's official Instagram account. He wrote: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke."

