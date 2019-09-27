Duchess Meghan makes secret pilgrimage during royal tour to spot where student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered The Duchess of Sussex was shocked by the horrific murder

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret pilgrimage to the post office where a University of Cape Town student was brutally murdered over a week ago. A royal source confirmed to HELLO! that "the Duchess made a private visit to the memorial of Uyinene Mryetyana. Having closely followed the tragic story, it was a personal gesture she wanted to make." Meghan was shocked to hear of her torture, rape, and murder of Uyinene during a violent act which has outraged South Africa. In pictures obtained by The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews, yellow ribbons have been left at the site in tribute to Uyinene, with Megan leaving her own special message, written in her distinctive calligraphy in the local language Xhosa. "We stand together in this situation. Harry & Meghan 26th September 2019."

Exclusive: #Meghan made a secret trip to pay tribute to #Uyinene Mrwetyana whose brutal murder has outraged South Africa. The Duchess was so shocked by the torture, rape and murder of the beautiful student she made a top-secret pilgrimage to the post office where she was killed. pic.twitter.com/vCy4uPW7cR — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 27, 2019

The site where mourners and Meghan left their tributes

Meghan was last seen in public on Wednesday when she attended several engagements on day three of the royal tour. She and Prince Harry delighted royal fans by taking little Archie on his first public outing since touching down in Africa. The family met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, at his legacy foundation in Cape Town.

During the visit, Meghan revealed Archie's sweet nickname in a video from the day which shows Meghan with Archie in her arms, saying, "Say hello! Hello, hi!" before realising he is dribbling and exclaiming, "Oh, Bubba!" The 38-year-old again appeared to use the nickname in a video shared on the royal couple's Instagram Stories as the trio walked down a corridor to meet with the famed human rights activist.

Archie made his royal tour debut on Wednesday

After the meeting with the Archbishop, Harry flew to Botswana as the Duchess carried out solo engagements, visiting the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. Meghan then stopped at mothers2mothers, an organisation which trains and employs women living with HIV, where she donated some of Archie's old clothes "in the spirit of community."

