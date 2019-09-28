Duchess Meghan shares picture from secret engagement – and reveals string of private visits during royal tour The Duchess of Sussex visited the site where a horrific murder took place

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the secret visit she paid to the site where University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally murdered over a week ago. Meghan shared the image on the SussexRoyal Instagram account on Saturday after news broke that she made the secret pilgrimage to pay her respects to the late 19-year-old after she was shocked to hear of her torture, rape, and murder during a violent act which has outraged South Africa.

In the image, the Duchess can be seen tying a yellow ribbon to a gate outside the post-office where the tragic event took place. The photo was accompanied by a lengthy caption, which read: "Simi kunye kulesisimo – 'We stand together in this moment'. The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."

Meghan tied a yellow ribbon to pay her respects to Uyinene Mrwetyana

It was also revealed that Meghan has held several secret meetings during the royal tour "to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls". The post continued: "Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess.

"Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext."

