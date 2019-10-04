The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal their favourite behind-the-scenes moments of Royal South Africa Tour with touching video Keep an eye out for little Archie!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a new video featuring the most memorable moments of their Royal Tour to Southern Africa, and one of the sweetest moments is Meghan Markle playing with son Archie, even tossing him gently into the air at one point.

The video was captioned: "The Royal Tour to Southern Africa has come to an end, but The Duke and Duchess have had the opportunity to look back on an incredible 10 days through South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Thank you for following along!

"Their Royal Highness’s journey took them 15,000 miles across southern Africa where they we’re greeted by so many amazing people along the way. They witnessed the great partnership between the UK and Africa, met local community groups, leaders, and youth and elders, who all imparted knowledge and inspiration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the video on Instagram

"During their tour, The Duke and Duchess unveiled three new Queens Commonwealth Canopy projects, protecting forests and planting trees, and worked with the British Government to announce investment of £8m in technology and skills in the region. The Duke traveled to Angola to focus on the ongoing mission to rid the world of landmines, an extension of the work that was pioneered by his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos

"The Duchess announced gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities to improve access to higher education for women, as well as four scholarships for students studying across the commonwealth. Throughout this trip they were able to join an important and essential conversation about the rights of women and girls - not isolated to Southern Africa, but also globally.

MORE: In full: Meghan Markle's impassioned speech received huge cheers - read here

At one point Meghan can be seen sweetly playing with baby Archie

"Throughout this visit, The Duke and Duchess were struck by the spirit and generosity from every community they visited. Speaking to young entrepreneurs in Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg, The Duke said: “As I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here – the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship – is something that I can pass on to him.

The post was rounded up with a sweet message of thanks that read; "Thank you to everyone who supported from afar, and those who have followed along the way! We hope you enjoy this wrap up video to the tune of a wonderful song by The Soweto Gospel Choir, a favourite of The Duke and Duchess."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.