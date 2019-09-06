James Middleton brings a very special guest to awards ceremony – and fans can't believe it This made our day!

The GQ awards took place in London on Wednesday night, and James Middleton was there looking dashing in a red velvet suit, but it was his plus one that really stole the show. The 32-year-old walked the carpet with none other than Ella, his adorable little black therapy dog. She was even wearing a tartan "pet therapy" vest!

James shared a snap of him and Ella at the ceremony, and captioned his post: "I think I should win the award for the best date for the GQ Men of The Year awards." We second that, James. Fans could barely handle the cuteness. One replied: "This is so sweet!" Another commended him for helping to squash the stigmas surrounding mental health. The follower wrote: "Thank you so much for this! It's very encouraging and inspiring to all of us with depression and anxiety, but not yet as brave as you to tell the world. Hopefully, the stigma surrounding mental health can be lessened with education and examples of people like you speaking out."

James and Ella on the red carpet

In January, James frankly addressed his mental health issues and admitted that he found it difficult to talk to his family. The younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton also revealed that he struggled to communicate with his friends and family over the difficult period, and also spoke about his struggle with dyslexia and being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD).

MORE: James Middleton reveals exciting news: 'It's a wonderful feeling'

She even knows how to surf!

Writing in the Daily Mail, James explained: "I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends. Their anxious texts grew more insistent by the day, yet they went unanswered as I sank progressively deeper into a morass of despair."

MORE: James Middleton's ex Donna Air 'splits' from boyfriend James Carrington

Thankfully James has been doing much better recently, and often shares sweet snaps of his dogs on Instagram. He's even taught them to surf!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.