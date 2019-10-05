Princess Beatrice stuns in glamorous floral dress at lavish event following engagement news Princess Eugenie's big sister looked gorgeous yet again!

Princess Beatrice showed off her style in San Francisco this week. The bride-to-be attended the GBXGlobal 2019 Gala on Thursday night wearing a beautiful floral midi dress with a pop music connection. The dress, by label The Vampire's Wife (one of the Princess' faves) is called The Wild Rose Dress and was created for Kylie Minogue when she released her iconic duet Where the Wild Roses Grow with Nick Cave.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement last month

Made from printed crepe, the dress has a pink and red rose pattern that is overlaid with gold metallic lace. It also features a round neck, three-quarter length sleeves with ruffle edges and a fitted bodice with tiered hem, and retails for £1,250. The 31-year-old royal teamed the dress with Carvela Lulu Heels, a simple but stylish court shoe with a pointed toe, which have since sold out.

The princess has been glowing more than usual since she announced her engagement to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 26 September. The happy couple got engaged on a break to Italy earlier in the month, as Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

The Princess wore the fabulous dress at Thursday's lavish event

Earlier this week, the Princess hosted a panel called Tech for Good for The Anti-Slavery Collective before attending the gala on at the St Regis Hotel in the city. She made her first public appearance since her engagement on Tuesday at the star-studded launch of the new book The Dior Sessions, alongside her fiancé, sister Princess Eugenie, and their mum, Sarah Ferguson.

