Mike Tindall reveals he turned down an offer to appear on Strictly – find out why

It was reported earlier this year that Strictly Come Dancing bosses wanted to sign up a member of the royal family to appear on the show. Now Mike Tindall has revealed that he was approached to take part, but that he politely refused the offer for one very specific reason. The former rugby player admitted that while other rugby stars like Austin Healey and Matt Dawson have done well on the show in the past, he thinks his size would hinder his chances at lifting the glitterball trophy.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Mike – who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall – said: "I definitely don't think the nation needs me to dance. It appears you need to be small like Austin and [Matt] Dawson to win. All the taller rugby guys - not so good." When Kate said he seemed to have "really thought about this", his sportsman side came through when he replied: "Well, it's just anything to win, isn't it, really?"

Mike and wife Zara

Earlier this year it was claimed that BBC bosses had set their sights on landing their first ever regal contestant, with Mike said to be a frontrunner on their wish list. The 40-year-old is no stranger to reality shows after appearing on Channel 4's The Jump in 2014.

Oti is thrilled Mike won't be appearing on Strictly

But there is one Strictly dancer who will be happy to hear that Mike turned down the offer – Oti Mabuse. The pro dancer previously revealed to HELLO! that she would be "too intimidated by a royal partner". She said: "I wouldn't know how to approach them, I couldn't be myself!" Oti managed to keep her cool when the Countess of Wessex visited the show in November, but only because she was "too busy dancing and then too tired to speak to her."

