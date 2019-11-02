Zara Tindall's surprise glamorous appearance in Japan - see her stunning gown Doesn't she look beautiful?

Royal and rugby fans alike will have been keeping their eagle eyes out for Mike and Zara Tindall at Saturday's Rugby World Cup final, since the couple was reunited in Tokyo for the sporting event - but they may have missed some earlier snaps of Zara attending a special occasion in the Japanese capital. Pictures from Thursday show the royal dressed up to the nines in a one-shouldered black gown for the New Zealand Olympics Committee Gala Dinner, where she was photographed speaking into a microphone on stage.

Zara looked lovely in an elegant black gown

Zara was totally relaxed as she chatted in front of the audience, looking glowing in natural makeup and a tousled, loose hairstyle. Royal fashion fans may even notice her outfit's resemblance to the similarly-asymmetric Givenchy black gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to the British Fashion Awards in December 2018! Stunning.

No doubt Zara was a special guest at the event, which looked forward to Tokyo's 2020 Olympic tournament. The equestrian star has spent a number of days in Japan with husband Mike, with the couple even sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram while exploring Tokyo together. The pair have been separated since mid-October, with Mike spending time in Japan to film his TV show, House of Rugby.

The couple have been spending time together in Tokyo

In her loved-up selfie with her husband of eight years, Zara was dressed in her usual laid-back cool style, teamed with her trusty pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. We're often accustomed to seeing Zara in her riding attire and chic race-day outfits, so Thursday's full-length gown was certainly a show-stopper. You can't go wrong with a classic black dress, can you?

