Kate Middleton proved she was a down to earth Duchess on Friday when she and her team took the train up north to Norfolk. In the video, shared on Instagram, Kate could be seen making her way through the busy station with a small amount of staff in tow. Royal fans were thrilled to see Kate using the mode of public transport, and many took to the comments section of the video to say so. One Instagram user wrote: "Well would you look at that. Walking through a busy public train station with no fuss. Good for her." Another added: "Train station wasn't cleared I see. No Fuss. Elegance personified."

The Duchess of Cambridge was in Nook, Norfolk on Friday for an emotional royal engagement in which she opened a new hospice for one of her first royal patronages on Friday. Kate, 37, visited East Anglia's Children's Hospices' (EACH) new site The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk, where she met with children and their families.

The video was shared on Instagram

It was a particularly poignant day for the Duchess, who helped to launch the £10m appeal for the new hospice in November 2014. Kate also visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham in January 2017, which served as a home-from-home for over 25 years.

For the event, the mother-of-three opted for a beautiful purple Oscar de la Renta coat-dress which she has worn previously. She teamed it with her go-to Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a fabulous Aspinal of London clutch bag. She wore her brunette hair down in the classic bouncy blowdry she has become known for. Beauty wise, Kate proved that simple is always best. She opted for soft pink blusher, brown eye makeup and nude lips.

Upon arrival, the Duchess met Stanley Harrold, three, who has a rare chromosomal disorder Pallister-Killian syndrome. Kate also met students, aged 11 and 12, from Framingham Earl High School and Hobart High School, who had helped children from the local primary school Poringland, to raise more than £1,000 for the Nook appeal. Niamh Bell, 11, who chatted with the Duchess, tells HELLO! "Kate said what a great place The Nook is and how wonderful it was for us to help."

