Princess Charlotte melts hearts as she warmly embraces well-wishers during Christmas Day walkabout

Princess Charlotte has captured the hearts of well-wishers during her first appearance at the Royal family's annual Christmas service in Sandringham. After attending the service with her brother Prince George and parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the four-year-old royal happily greeted well-wishers - and even embraced some members of the public! She was pictured hugging one woman in a wheelchair as she was presented with gifts. Several well-wishers woke up extra early and queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

Princess Charlotte hugged a well-wisher on Christmas Day

This marked Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first Christmas Day church service with the Queen. George, six, and Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents. However, their younger brother, Prince Louis, was left behind at home as he is too young to attend.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and Prince William join the Queen on Christmas Day outing

George was dressed in a dark blue blazer and jumper, while Charlotte looked as pretty as ever wearing Amaia's Razorbil coat in a lovely rich bottle green colour. The pair have always remained at home whenever William and Kate have attended the service in Sandringham, so it was a special moment for royal watchers. The young royals were also joined by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

WATCH: Young royals greet crowds as the Queen leaves church

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, those who stayed over at Sandringham will have enjoyed a full English breakfast, and will have woken to find stockings filled with small gifts and fruit at the foot of their beds. After the service, the royal family will enjoy a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings at Sandringham House. A walk around the estate will follow, before they gather around to watch the Queen's Christmas speech at 3pm.

MORE: Lady Louise looks elegant and all grown up on Christmas Day church outing

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.