The Duke of Sussex was pictured arriving at Sandringham for the royal family's summit to discuss his and wife Meghan's future. Prince Harry, 35, arrived at the Queen's Norfolk estate via its rear entrance at around 11.20am on Monday, to join his grandmother for lunch ahead of discussions, according to MailOnline.

The Prince of Wales returned to the UK overnight from Oman after attending a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, while his eldest son, the Duke of Cambridge, arrived at Sandringham House at 1.45pm – 15 minutes before the meeting's reported start time.

The meeting is taking place at Sandringham House

Harry and Meghan announced they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family in a statement posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, along with a link to a new website, last Wednesday. They also revealed they plan to become financially independent and want to split their time between the UK and North America.

The Queen has directed aides to help the couple find a "workable solution" for their future roles and there are likely to be a number of key issues up for discussion at the meeting – including Harry and Meghan's finances, their titles, which royal duties they'll undertake and who will cover the cost of their security needs. Meghan, who is currently in Canada with eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to call into the meeting via a conference call.

William and Harry released a statement before the meeting

Brothers William and Harry released a joint statement ahead of the summit at Sandringham, after reports of sibling bullying. It read: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

