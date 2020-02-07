Prince Albert of Monaco joined by stunning daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi on night out The event was attended by many A-listers

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and her father Prince Albert II of Monaco stepped out together on Thursday at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala, which honoured the prince for his commitment to the planet and ocean conservation. Jazmin, 27, looked flawless for the occasion in a sequinned, spaghetti sleeved dress that was bright blue in colour. As for her royal father, he kept things simple but chic in a black suit complete with a bow tie. Other notable attendees included actresses Uma Thurman and Sharon Stone.

Jazmin was first catapulted into the spotlight at the tender age of 14, when Prince Albert officially recognized her as his daughter. Speaking to Harper's Baazar in 2015, Jazmin opened up about her relationship with her dad and how Monaco's royal family have welcomed her.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and her father Prince Albert II of Monaco

Jazmin has largely stayed out of the public eye and managed to lead a relatively normal life in New York City, but getting to know her famous father and build a relationship with him was always a priority, especially since Prince Albert welcomed twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with his wife Princess Charlene in 2014.

The pair were at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala

"I can't wait to be a sister to them and watch them grow up," Jazmin, whose mother is California native Tamara Rotolo, explained. "They have these beautiful, big blue eyes – and they are both already so well behaved!"

"I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him and to have him get to know me," she continued. "Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since.

"This is my first interview, my first time going public. It's delicate, but I think I'm ready to step out and share my story a little bit further."

