Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turn down invitation to present at Oscars

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down an invitation to present an award at this year’s Oscars ceremony, HELLO! can reveal. Harry and Meghan were approached to present the award for Best Picture at this Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards but according to a source, “they were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation”.

WATCH: Prince Harry gives first speech since agreement with the Queen about his and Meghan Markle's future

Organisers had hoped the couple would take part in the star-studded event in Los Angeles in what would have been their most high profile appearance since they stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family last month. It comes as royal sources confirmed the Duke and Duchess has attended a gathering for the banking giant JP Morgan in Miami on Thursday at which Harry spoke. A spokeswoman for the Sussexes would not comment on their private schedule, but HELLO! has confirmed that the couple attended the gathering in Miami where the Duke spoke.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle increase security at their Canada home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

MORE: Mike Tindall quizzed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock decision

The couple - along with their son Archie - are living in Canada as they prepare to drop their HRH titles and quit the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom. The family-of-three will now split their time between the UK and North America. In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country.

"The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.