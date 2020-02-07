This is when we'll next see Princess Beatrice in a tiara Princess Eugenie also wore a tiara for the first time on her wedding day

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that Princess Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May at the Chapel Royal, which is located within the grounds of St James’s Palace in London. What's more, the occasion will mark the first time ever that we will see the Princess wearing a tiara. Royal fans will no doubt be thrilled by the news, and we can't wait to see what type of tiara Beatrice opts for on her big day.

Princess Eugenie has also spoken in the past of the fact that she had never worn a tiara until her wedding day. The royal borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother the Queen for the ceremony, pairing the stunning headpiece with a beautiful gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet photo of herself and her sister on Instagram to mark the occasion

The tiara was made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. Speaking about her exquisite headpiece in audio commentary taken from an exhibition at Windsor Castle in which the tiara was on display, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

On Friday, Princess Eugenie posted a cute throwback photo with her older sister and bride-to-be Princess Beatrice on Instagram, after Buckingham Palace announced further details about her wedding.

The picture shows the royal sisters as bridesmaids at their nanny Alison Wardley's wedding in 1993, wearing white ruffled dresses. Beatrice is grinning as she holds a rose covered wreath, while Eugenie looks a little more serious in the background. Eugenie captioned the snap: "She's so excited.... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment."

