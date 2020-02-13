Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend brainstorm at Stanford University The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in California on Tuesday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Stanford University on Tuesday to meet with academics and professors for a brainstorming session, a palace source confirmed to HELLO!, saying: "As part of their ongoing work to develop and build their new charitable organisation, they had a brainstorming session and meetings with academics and professors."

The couple spent around seven hours at the prestigious California University, and they flew on a commercial flight to California from Canada, where they are currently residing with son Archie.

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship in numbers

Once they arrived on the grounds of Stanford, Meghan and Harry were greeted by the university's president, Marc Tesser-Lavigne.

In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested on their official website that they were looking to start a new charitable foundation once moving to North America, writing: "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for Meghan. On Thursday, Vogue editor Edward Enninful announced that the Duchess' guest-edited edition of the magazine was the fastest-selling in the history of the British edition's history.

The superstar editor shared the news on Instagram alongside an image of the Duchess of Sussex's cover. The editor's full post read "I'm thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue. #ForcesForChange, guest-edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store."

Of the September 2019 issue, Meghan said in a statement: "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today. Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

