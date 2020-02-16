Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured together on Valentine’s Day for the first time since royal exit The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into their new life in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured for the first time since their move to North America on Valentine’s Day on Friday, as they stepped off a flight in Canada. Pictures published in the Daily Mail showed the royal couple smiling as they made their way down the steps of the plane while holding onto their bags. Meghan, as ever, looked stylish, dressed in a striped blue shirt from her good friend Misa Nonoo's label, which was teamed with black skinny jeans and black pumps, while Harry looked casual in a grey jumper, jeans and a baseball cap.

;

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle undertaking royal duties in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured getting a flight on Valentine's Day

Baby Archie didn't appear to be on the plane with his parents, and it is believed that he had been looked after in their hideaway in Canada. The royal couple had been in the United States over the past week, and were no doubt looking forward to being reunited with their little boy. They have had a busy schedule, and on Tuesday, Harry and Meghan visited Stanford University to meet with academics and professors for a brainstorming session. A palace source confirmed to HELLO!, saying: "As part of their ongoing work to develop and build their new charitable organisation, they had a brainstorming session and meetings with academics and professors."

READ: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo of her and Jack Brooksbank as she marks Valentine's Day

The royal couple have moved to Canada with their baby son Archie

Royal fans can expect to see Harry and Meghan undertake their final royal duty next month, as the Queen has asked them to join her and the rest of the family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March. The traditional Commonwealth service will also see other senior members of the royal family in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

MORE: Kate Middleton releases one of her favourite photos of Princess Charlotte

In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life." He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.