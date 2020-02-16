The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about the realities of motherhood, including her own experiences, in an interview on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, which was released Saturday. Tom Fletcher's wife was incredibly excited to share the news just ahead of the podcast's episode release, and took to Instagram to post audio clips from it. Kate and Prince William's official Instagram page, Kensington Palace, publicly commented on Giovanna's post, with a series of raising hand emojis. Fans have been full of praise for Kate, who was incredibly honest about the struggles, as well as the joys, that she faces being a mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the interview, Kate opened up about experiencing mum guilt, with Giovanna asking her whether she struggles with it at all. The royal replied: "Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying! Yep – all the time, yep – and you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?' But no it's a constant challenge – you hear it time and time again from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life… and always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!"

Kate opened up about motherhood and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's wife also admitted that she preferred labour to pregnancy because she suffered with morning sickness. The royal mum said: "Because it [morning sickness] had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labour… Because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to! But I know some people have really, really difficult times, so it's not for everybody. No pregnancy is the same, no birth is the same."

Kate – who spends a lot of time with William and their children at Anmer Hall - told Giovanna that she was happiest when she was with her family in the countryside. During the episode, the Duchess spoke about the importance of spending time outside, and opened up about one of her favourite pictures of Charlotte. She said: "I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try everyday to put moments like that in even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time... but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do."

