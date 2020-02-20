Princess Madeleine of Sweden has shared an adorable photo of daughter Leonore to mark her sixth birthday. Taking to Instagram, Madeleine shared an adorable snap of the little girl wearing a sweet dress and headband while standing in front of a body of water. The doting mum sweetly captioned the snap: "Happy birthday to our sunshine! You make us smile every day!"

The royal, who shares children Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne with husband Chris O'Neill, often uploads snaps of her family, who she is clearly incredibly proud of.

In October, it was announced that Madeleine and Chris' three children would be losing their royal titles, leading to much speculation about the Swedish palace's decision. Madeleine quickly set the record straight on Instagram, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

The changes in title also applied to Madeleine's brother Prince Carl Philip's two sons, Alexander and Gabriel. Carl and his wife Princess Sofia released a similar statement addressing the fact that their children's names will no longer be styled as Royal Highness, writing: "We see this as a positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life. They will retain their Duke titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both areas and we maintain our commitment there."

The statement continued: "We will continue to focus on issues close to our heart. We will also continue to support the King and the Crown Princess - our future head of state - and participate in the King's activities."

Madeleine and Carl Philip will, however, continue to perform royal duties. The princess, who is based in Miami, works for the World Childhood Foundation, the organisation that her mother Silvia co-founded. Carl Philip and his wife Sofia will also continue to support their charity, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Foundation.

