Royal family releases adorable new photographs of young prince

Happy birthday to Prince Nicolas of Sweden, who turned four on Saturday! The Swedish royal family released a couple of new photographs of the little boy to mark the occasion – one of which was shared on proud mum Princess Madeleine's Instagram page. "Happy Birthday sweet Nicolas! Turning 4 years today!" she captioned the shot, which showed the young royal resting his head on his hands and looking calmly into the camera. Another adorable photo from the same shoot was also shared on the Swedish royal court's @Kungahuset Instagram page.

The adorable photos were shared on social media

Fans were thrilled to see the new portraits, and flooded the posts with comments – with many noticing the resemblance between Nicolas and his father Christopher O'Neill. "He looks just like his dad!" one wrote, while another sweetly added: "Happy birthday little Nicolas! I can't believe you are already four! Time flies..."

As Princess Madeleine has her own personal Instagram account, she often shares sweet insights into her family life with Christopher, Nicolas, and their two other children – Princesses Adrienne and Leonore. The family recently relocated to Miami, Florida where they rent a house that sits in a gated community, complete with a communal swimming pool and tennis court.

A statement at the time read: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe."

