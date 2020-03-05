Princess Estelle of Sweden's school has cancelled its classes after a student was diagnosed with coronavirus, a spokesperson from Sweden's royal court has confirmed to HELLO! Online. A report in the Expressen revealed further details, confirming that a message had been sent out by Campus Manilla's principal to all parents stating: "The purpose of closing the entire school is to ensure the safety of students, guardians and staff in a situation where many are concerned and where we now know that a student is confirmed infected with the coronavirus."

The principle further added that while the official recommendation had been to keep the school open, Campus Manilla "at this stage simply has not been given sufficient clear information about what to do with infection protection and infection tracking in a school environment. Therefore, we are taking safety precautions and have& decided to close the school for one day to wait for guidance". It has been confirmed that it is not Princess Estelle who is infected with the virus.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar with their parents and grandparents

Princess Estelle started to attend Campus Manilla in August 2018. The young royal was pictured setting off for her very first day at school with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden in Stockholm. Estelle walked hand-in-hand with her mum and dad, looking adorable dressed in a blue shirt and a white skirt, which she teamed with a pink jacket, and her new school backpack.

Estelle – second in line to the Swedish throne – recently celebrated her eighth birthday. The Swedish royal family's official Instagram account marked the occasion with a new photograph of the young girl, which showed her wearing a beautiful off-white dress with a blue floral pattern, her hair tucked behind one ear in a neat plait. Another adorable photo showed Estelle and her brother, four-year-old Prince Oscar, sitting on the floor and laughing together.