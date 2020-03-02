Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have shared new photos of their son Prince Oscar to mark his special day on Monday. The young royal celebrated his fourth birthday on 2 March and the first black and white image shows him beaming as he gazes out of the window, dressed in a collared shirt and knitwear. In the second photo, Prince Oscar and his older sister Princess Estelle, eight, pose together, both resting their chins on their hands.

Prince Oscar was born on 2 March 2016 at Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Stockholm. He is a grandson of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently third in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after his mother Crown Princess Victoria and older sister, Princess Estelle. He was baptised at the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace in May 2016, wearing the family's heirloom christening gown, which dates back to 1906.

Prince Oscar with his sister Princess Estelle.

Credit: Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden

Portraits were also released by the Swedish royal court to mark Princess Estelle's eighth birthday on 23 February. The young royal smiled for her birthday portrait, wearing a floral patterned dress with her hair braided into a plait. Prince Oscar joined his sister for the second photo and the pair displayed their sibling bond as they giggled together.

Over the weekend, the Swedish royal family posted pictures from their skiing holiday in Storlien. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were joined by their son Prince Carl Philip, his wife Princess Sofia and their children Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two.

It was announced last October that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, will no longer be members of the royal house. This meant that Princess Leonore, five, Prince Nicolas, four, Princess Adrienne, one, Princes Alexander and Gabriel, have lost their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

