Meghan Markle expected to leave baby Archie in Canada as she joins Prince Harry in UK

The Duchess of Sussex is travelling back to the UK to join her husband Prince Harry for their final round of engagements before they quit royal life in March. But according to The Sunday Times, Meghan is expected to leave their nine-month-old son Archie at home in Canada. The news will be disappointing for the Queen and the royal family, who are said to be "very sad" that they have seen so little of Archie since his birth.

It is thought Archie will remain at home on Vancouver Island, looked after by his nanny as well as Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney, who has three children of her own.

Archie is Prince William and Kate's second nephew, following the birth of Pippa Middleton's son Arthur in 2018. He is also the fourth royal grandchild of Prince Charles and Camilla, joining his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Archie, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, became the Queen and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild when he was born in May 2019.

Archie was born in May 2019

Harry returned to the UK last week to carry out an engagement for his Invictus Games Foundation, where he met Jon Bon Jovi, as well as visiting Edinburgh to attend a summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst. Meghan's next public appearance will be on Thursday, when she joins Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

The Sussexes announced their decision to step back from royal life in January, and while they had hoped to still carry out some engagements for the Queen, they are now completely giving up their roles as senior royals on a 12-month review basis. They will divide their time between the UK and North America and are expected to still attend big family events, such as royal weddings and the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June, although their official public appearances will be limited.

