Princess Madeleine of Sweden's daughter looks so grown up on second birthday - see photo The royal family-of-five currently live in Florida

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a new photo of her youngest child to mark her special day on Monday. The royal posted a photo of Princess Adrienne on her Instagram account to mark her second birthday on 9 March. The tot, dressed in an embroidered summer top, is pictured looking off-camera in the sweet snap. Her mother captioned the image: "Happy Birthday to the sweetest little sister and best baby girl!"

READ: Queen Rania of Jordan is the ultimate modern royal in this sporty Michael Kors trouser suit

WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royal family

Princess Adrienne, Duchess of Blekinge is the second daughter and youngest child of Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill. She was born on 9 March 2018 at Danderyd Hospital in Danderyd, Sweden and was christened at Drottningholm Palace chapel in June 2018. She is the younger sister of Princess Leonore, six, and Prince Nicolas, four, and is currently tenth-in-line to the Swedish throne.

Princess Madeleine also shared a photo of her eldest child Princess Leonore to mark her sixth birthday last month, captioning the image: "Happy birthday to our sunshine! You make us smile everyday!!"

The Swedish royal married British financier Christopher O'Neill in Stockholm in June 2013. The couple and their three children lived in London for three years until 2018, when the Swedish court revealed the family-of-five would be relocating to Florida.

MORE: New precious photos released of Prince Oscar of Sweden to mark fourth birthday

Princess Madeleine with baby Princess Adrienne on the day of her christening

It was announced last October that the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, will no longer be members of the royal house. This meant that Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Princess Adrienne, Princes Alexander, three, and Gabriel, two, have lost their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.