How royal families have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Governments around the world have been responding to the outbreak of coronavirus, with schools closing and businesses asking employees to work from home. Royal families across Europe are also taking action and have been postponing or cancelling engagements. HELLO! takes a look at how they have been affected.

Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary with their children

Queen Margrethe returned home from her winter break in Norway on Thursday and in a statement posted on the Danish royal family's social media accounts, it was explained that all upcoming engagements have been cancelled, including activities and events relating to her 80th birthday celebrations in April.

The royal court also confirmed Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have pulled their children out of a 12-week school stay in Switzerland and have returned home. The couple had been living there while Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have been studying at the Lemania-Verbier International School.

In a statement, the Danish royal court said: "In light of the worsening situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland. The Crown Prince couple find it most natural to return home and stand with the Danes in a time that requires a lot of everyone and where there is a shared responsibility for looking after each other."

The press release added that the young royals will continue their education at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, when public institutions reopen in the country.

Norway

Queen Sonja and King Harald

Norway's royal court confirmed that King Harald and Queen Sonja are in quarantine and will be confined to their home, during a period of self-isolation. It added that the couple are symptom-free, and the decision has been made based on the government's new measures against the virus. The king and queen returned from a state visit to Jordan last week.

His Majesty led the Council of Ministers meeting via video conferencing, while his son, Crown Prince Haakon attended the meeting at the palace. The court also confirmed the Norwegian royal family has cancelled or postponed all official events until Easter.

King Harald issued a statement, saying: "Our country is in a serious situation that affects individuals and society as a whole. It is crucial that we all participate in the national quest to avoid exposing ourselves or others to infection. It is therefore important that we all follow recommendations and orders from the authorities. We must contribute what we can to prevent the spread of the virus, and I would especially like to thank health professionals all over the country who are doing their utmost to remedy the situation these days. We all hope that developments will soon turn around."

The Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The Dutch court has cancelled a number of upcoming engagements for the royal family. Following the advice of the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, Queen Maxima has cancelled her appearances at Money Week, National Teachers' Day for Trade Education, while Princess Beatrix will no longer open a museum exhibition. It added that the royal palace in Amsterdam will be closed to the public until 31 March.

Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel

King Carl XVI Gustaf released a statement on Friday, thanking those who are working to care for people affected by the virus, saying: "My family and I are following the development of COVID-19 in and out of Sweden very seriously. To you who are now working to prevent and limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and to provide care to the people who are ill, I would like to send a special greeting. Your efforts are important to our country and deeply appreciated by me, my family and everyone in Sweden."

It comes after his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria's public name day celebrations were cancelled to prevent large numbers of the public gathering together. The Swedish court said the decision was taken based on the advice of the Public Health Authority and the crown princess marked the day in private instead.

Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have both given the all-clear after being tested for coronavirus. A statement issued by the Spanish royal family read: "Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test this morning."

The decision to be tested came after the queen met with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, last week. It has since been confirmed that the Minister has COVID-19.

