While many women are celebrating Mother's Day today, the Duchess of Sussex may not be one of them. Meghan and Prince Harry are now in Canada with their baby son Archie Harrison, who is ten months old, and while every day may feel like Mother's Day for Meghan, Canada doesn't actually celebrate the occasion until 10 May - similar to the US, where Meghan is originally from. We're sure the Duchess will still mark the UK's celebration though with a post on the SussexRoyal Instagram account. Harry may even decide to have a small celebration for his wife, considering Archie was born in the UK and they both have only just properly settled back in Canada following their final engagements as senior working members of the royal family earlier this month.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie

It has been a few months since Archie was last seen in the UK, although it is expected that he will join the Queen at Balmoral this summer after his parents accepted an invitation to holiday with her. However, with the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, it remains to be seen whether those plans are still in place.

Harry and Meghan are making sure they take the appropriate measure of observing government advice in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The royal couple, who announced in January that they will spend the majority of their time in Canada, are currently self-isolating at their home in Vancouver Island. HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey has said: "It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are following government advice with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments around the globe are advising people against non-essential travel, so the family are likely to be staying at their home in Canada in the meantime."

Archie Harrison hasn't been seen in the UK since last year

The couple are determined to give their son as normal an upbringing as possible. This means protecting his privacy and hoping to keep certain details to themselves, like they did with Archie's christening, who his godparents are, which hospital he was born in (The Portland Hospital, London), and more. The couple also chose to forego a royal title for Archie, in accordance with their wish that he grows up as a private citizen.

