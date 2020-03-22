Carole Middleton looks just like Kate in Mother's Day Instagram photo It is likely that Carole and Kate Middleton will be spending the day apart due to social dstancing

Carole Middleton is the image of her daughter Kate in a throwback snap for Mother's Day! Kensington Palace's official Instagram account shared a series of photos to mark the special occasion, including a picture of Carole holding baby Kate - and the pair look so similar! The caption read: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time."

Carole Middleton with baby Kate

Royal fans were quick to comment on the lovely photo album, with one writing: "This really made me smile but also tugged at the heartstrings. Love to all the mums out there." Another added: "This gives me hope in humanity at such a calamitous time. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in our united world." The other photos in the album included a snap of a young Prince William and Prince Harry with their mother, Princess Diana, Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, and a Mother's Day card made by Prince George.

Kate is thought to be at Amner Hall with her three children for Mother's Day

It is likely that the Cambridges are spending Mother's Day at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they were spotted last weekend. The family are expected to be following guidelines of social distancing, and so it is unlikely that they will be travelling anywhere to mark the occasion. It was recently revealed that the Queen, who is currently staying at Windsor Castle, will be learning how to video call to stay in touch with the rest of the family.

Her Majesty released a statement concerning the pandemic on Thursday, writing: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

