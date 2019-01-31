Kate Middleton and her family have reason to celebrate What a busy month January has been for the Middleton family!

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge will have joined the rest of her family in celebrating her mum, Carole Middleton's 64th birthday. The close-knit family are big on special occasions, with Carole having founded Party Pieces in 1987. Even now that all Carole's children are leading busy lives, they still take a keen interest in the family business. Carole told Good House Keeping magazine: "Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'"

Carole Middleton celebrated her birthday on 31 January

For the past few years, the Middleton family have gone to Mustique on their annual holiday, which falls around Carole's birthday. In 2015, they went over to the island to celebrate her 60th birthday with a big party, which was also attended by Prince William and Kate – who was pregnant at the time with Princess Charlotte. This year, they went away a little earlier just after Christmas, choosing to go to St Barts.

The Middleton family have a close relationship

January is a busy birthday month for the Middletons, with Kate having turned 37 at the beginning of the month. The Duchess celebrated with her close friends at Anmer Hall in Norfolk a few days before. On her big day, William carried out an engagement with London's Air Ambulance Charity, and at one point the conversation turned to Kate's birthday plans. When asked by a member of staff what they were doing to mark the big day, William coyly replied: "That would be telling!" before they all burst into laughter.

There will be two milestone birthdays for the Middleton family this year too, with both Prince Louis and Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's son, Arthur, both turning one. Louis' birthday is on 23 April, and it is expected that photos will be released of him on his special day, just like they are on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's birthdays. Arthur, meanwhile, will turn one on 15 October.

