The Duchess of York has revealed that she is sending boxes of fruit and vegetables to NHS workers on the frontline during the current coronavirus pandemic, and also shared photos of the items being handed out at Hammersmith hospital. Alongside the heart-warming snaps, Sarah wrote: "We are delighted to be sending fruit and veg boxes out to @nhsenglandldn workers on the frontline who are in great need. Pictures from today’s delivery at Hammersmith hospital, supported by Prescott Thomas who are delivering all over London."

Needless to say, the mother-of-two's fans were delighted by her efforts, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. "Wonderful work Duchess, bless your sweet heart," wrote one. "God bless you and our NHS and all workers," another added.

It isn't the first time this week that Sarah has delivered gifts to Britain's incredible NHS staff. On Wednesday, the 60-year-old gave staff at the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust a huge hamper of beauty products from Dr Gabriela Clinic. She shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Thank you so much @DrMercik for your very generous donation to @NHSEnglandLDN. Always a lady of her heart @BucksHealthcare #coronavirus #nhs."

Sarah shared the photos on Instagram

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew is believed to be self-isolating with daughter Princess Eugenie at the Royal Lodge as the UK remains on lockdown. A photo of herself and her daughter unpacking sweet treats from a car boot outside the Windsor property suggests that the royals are riding out this time of uncertainty together.

What's more, the Duchess recently revealed that she is planning the most thoughtful gift for her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding. She is in the process of writing her next children's book which will be titled Trixi-Belle, the sweet nickname she has for her firstborn. Speaking to Royal Central, Sarah, who has just released two new children's books, revealed: "My next book is going to be called Trixi-Belle which is for Beatrice."

