Sarah, Duchess of York is planning the most thoughtful gift for her elder daughter Princess Beatrice. The mum-of-two is in the process of writing her next children's book which will be titled Trixi-Belle, the sweet nickname she has for her firstborn. Speaking to Royal Central, Sarah, who has just released two new children's books, revealed: "My next book is going to be called Trixi-Belle which is for Beatrice."

Of her 31-year-old daughter, who is due to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this May, she added: "Beatrice is the happiest I have ever seen her in my life, and she and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."

Sarah continued: "The great thing about Beatrice is that she believes in education in every way. She has founded an organisation, Big Change, that upholds everything that we all stand for and therefore both my girls maintain strong boundaries and goodness."

The Duchess and her ex-husband Prince Andrew are the proud parents to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The pair get on famously well despite their divorce in 1996 and continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Beatrice and Edoardo are due to marry in May

Sarah and her younger daughter Eugenie are believed to be self-isolating together in Windsor, where they've been doing every bit they can to help NHS staff during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo were pictured on Instagram loading their car with crates of chocolate and sweets for NHS workers. German confectionery entrepreneur Hermann Bühlbecker, who is a friend of the Duchess, uploaded the snap. The Duchess has also sent beauty hampers to staff at Hammersmith Hospital as well as boxes of fruit and vegetables.

The family were due to celebrate Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding on 29 May at St James's Palace in London. However, last month, Buckingham Palace announced that their plans for a large wedding reception in the palace grounds had been called off due to the current pandemic. It remains to be seen whether the bride and groom will continue to have an intimate church wedding at the palace chapel next month, or whether they will postpone their nuptials completely.

